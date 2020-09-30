Dane County Narcotics Task Force seizes money, handgun magazines and drugs

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Members of the Dane County Narcotics Task Force seized money, handgun magazines, drugs and other evidence during a search warrant in Sun Prairie Tuesday.

The Madison Police Department said just before 6 a.m. authorities went to a home in the 100 block of West Klubertanz Drive, near a daycare center and elementary school.

The task force seized more than $10,000, two handgun magazines and 33 grams of cocaine.

During the search warrant Montease Jones, 25, was arrested. He was tentatively charged with several crimes including delivery of cocaine, delivery of heroin, possession with intent to sell cocaine within 1000 feet of a school, and maintaining a drug dwelling within 1000 feet of a school.