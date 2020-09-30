‘Drive In to Drive Out Cancer’ event to support women treated at UW Carbone Cancer Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- By attending a drive-in movie this week, you could be helping women receiving treatment for cancer at the UW Carbone Cancer Center.

This year, Friends of UW Health is hosting “Drive In to Drive Out Cancer”. The event is a drive-in movie that takes place at Mallard’s Stadium, featuring the movie “The Devil Wears Prada,” food and beverage packages, raffle tickets, a car decoration competition, an online auction, and an online marketplace. Special “movie star car hops” will provide car door service.

The event is this Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m.

Today is the last day to register. Follow this link to register and reserve a parking spot.