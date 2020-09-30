 Skip to Content

Expanded Medicaid begins in Nebraska after years of dispute

New
2:32 pm National news from the Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will officially offer expanded Medicaid coverage to low-income people after years of political battles in the Legislature, a statewide ballot campaign that led voters to approve it and a nearly two-year rollout that left some residents in health care limbo. The state will provide coverage to 10,288 residents who have signed up so far, a number roughly in line with state projections. State officials expect the number enrolled will to rise to about 90,000 within a few years. Nebraska was among several conservative states where state lawmakers and governors declined to expand Medicaid, only to see the issue go to voters.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content