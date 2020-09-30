EXPLOSION VIDEO: Traffic cam captures Dubuque house explosion after gas leak

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) — Traffic camera footage obtained by KWWL shows moments before, during and after a Dubuque house explosion on Monday.

Following the explosion, crews battled the house fire for hours, but the house has been completely destroyed. Video taken by nearby residents shows windows blown out at homes and debris scattered across the area.

One firefighter was injured while battling the house fire following Monday’s gas leak in Dubuque. His injuries are non-life-threatening, according to authorities.

Authorities say that a crew hit the gas line, causing it to leak, prompting a house to explode and hours-long fire containment effort that followed.

Homeowners and renters said that they are stuck with what they could carry. Some are staying in hotels or with friends and family while they wait for their homes to be inspected, then restored to habitable conditions.

Dubuque Housing and Community Development say they are forcing landlords to a 48-hour timeline to get the houses habitable once more.

The City of Dubuque posted the following to their Facebook page: