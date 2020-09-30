Fall color outlook, science behind the change

MADISON (WKOW) - Leaves are starting to change color, switching from green to pops of red, yellow and orange across southern Wisconsin.

It's a transition we see every fall. Why color changes starts within the leaf.

The leaves color comes from chemicals called pigments. There are four main types: green, yellow, orange and red. When summer transitions to fall, the days get shorter and there's less sunlight.

This signals leaves to stop producing chlorophyll, which provides the color green.Therefore, the green fades and changes to other colors such as red, orange and or yellow.

The vibrancy, time of change and how long color lasts vary from year to year. It's all weather dependent.

27 Storm Track spoke to an expert on the topic who gave insight on what we can expect from fall color this year in southern Wisconsin.

"I think all and all that we are indeed on the right track for a glorious fall color display this year," said UW Curator-Longenecker of Horticultural Gardens David Garison Stevens. "The unusually cool nights we've been experiencing and will continue to experience, coupled with sunny days should result in an earlier and more robust color display than we've seen in some time."

The most recent Fall Color report shows colors are really starting to change and pop in the region. This trend should continue over the next couple of weeks with peak arriving mid-to-end October for southern Wisconsin.