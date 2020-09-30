 Skip to Content

Fitchburg Halloween decoration removed after outrage on social media

9:40 pm Top Stories
154G3700_01.new.01_frame_0

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A Halloween decoration at a Fitchburg home created controversy.

Fitchburg police say a picture of the display circulated on social media, as neighbors were concerned.

An officer went to the home to speak to the resident about the concerns and asked them to reconsider the decoration. The resident did remove it.

Fitchburg police say they strongly value the diverse community they serve and recognize the impact the display may have had on members of the community, specifically African-American community members.

Author Profile Photo

WKOW

Related Articles

Skip to content