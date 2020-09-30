Fitchburg Halloween decoration removed after outrage on social media

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A Halloween decoration at a Fitchburg home created controversy.

Fitchburg police say a picture of the display circulated on social media, as neighbors were concerned.

An officer went to the home to speak to the resident about the concerns and asked them to reconsider the decoration. The resident did remove it.

Fitchburg police say they strongly value the diverse community they serve and recognize the impact the display may have had on members of the community, specifically African-American community members.