Foreign observers note ‘chaos,’ ‘rancor’ in US debate

BEIJING (AP) — “Chaos, interruptions, personal attacks and insults,” one outspoken Chinese newspaper editor said of the U.S. presidential debate. An Australian counterpart said it was “swamped” by the “rancor engulfing America.” The first debate pitting Republican President Donald Trump against Democratic challenger Joe Biden was not a highlight of political oratory in the eyes of many overseas. Yet interest ran high for its potential impact on what may be the most consequential U.S. election in years, now just over a month away. Observers looked for possible impact on financial markets and currencies, although the reaction was muted overall.