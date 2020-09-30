Former Audi chief on trial in VW diesel emissions scandal

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The former head of Volkswagen’s Audi division is going on trial in connection with Volkswagen’s diesel emission scandal. Rupert Stadler is charged along with three others in a courtroom in Munich. They face fraud charges over cars that were rigged to evade diesel emissions tests. Stadler is charged with permitting such cars to be sold while the three other managers were charged with developing the rigged motors. The trial is expected to run through this year and next year.