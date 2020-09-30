Germany’s Merkel defends government record during pandemic

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has defended her government’s record during the coronavirus pandemic. Merkel told Parliament during a budget debate Wednesday that the country has fared well compared to many of its peers. Opposition lawmakers have accused Merkel of using the crisis as an excuse to spend taxpayers’ money. Merkel said it was right to invest the recovery funds into forward-looking technologies and industries that will help tackle climate change and future-proof the economy. Before ending her speech, Merkel turned directly to the public, urging them to follow the rules imposed to limit the spread of the virus because that protects “our open, free society as a whole.”