Google unveils latest Pixel phone, rolls out new TV service

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google will try to make a bigger splash in the smartphone market with a cheaper high-end model while it also aims to expand its presence on bigger screens with a new TV service. The products unveiled Wednesday focus on two areas where Google has struggled to make significant inroads. Google’s latest smartphone represents the fifth generation of a device that has posted disappointing sales since its 2016 debut. The Pixel 5 will sell for $700, a $100 markdown from last year’s model. A new “Google TV” service that bundles together several products will only be available in the company’s latest Chromecast streaming device selling for $50.