In virus boon, Belgian students graduate at UNESCO site

BRUSSELS (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has put a massive damper on student life across the globe. In Brussels it has one boon: graduation at a UNESCO Word Heritage location. The Belgian capital has made its world famous Grand-Place square available as an open air location for nearly 4,000 students from two Brussels universities for the academic ceremony. On Wednesday, graduates marched across the balcony of the famed Gothic city hall when their names were announced. Pandemic restrictions limited the guest invitations to only two per graduate.