IRS: Wednesday is deadline to claim $500 for qualifying child

(WKOW) -- Federal benefit recipients who don't normally have a filing requirement but do have a qualifying child must register by Wednesday, Sept. 30 to claim their $500 per child payment, if they haven't already received it.

The IRS says they need to fill out the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool and provide information about qualifying children.

This only applies to those benefit recipients that haven't already used the non-filers tool to give info about their child, or haven't filed their 2019 or 2018 federal tax return.

Federal benefits includes:

Social Security retirement

Survivor or disability benefits

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Railroad Retirement benefits

Veterans Affairs Compensation

Veterans Affairs Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefits

If you already did or plan to file a 2018 or 2019 tax return, don't use the non-filers tool. The IRS says you should file your tax return by the Oct. 15 deadline.

If you've already filled out the non-filers tool, the IRS will automatically make a payment to you in October.