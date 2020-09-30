Madison Symphony Orchestra launches relief fund to cover musicians’ salaries

MADISON (WKOW) – The Madison Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday the Musicians' Relief Fund to cover orchestra payrolls for the canceled September through December concerts.

The initiative, with a goal of raising $355,000, is in addition to the compensation already provided to its musicians for canceled services from April 2020 to date.

To launch the fund, the MSO Board of Directors has committed current Symphony resources to guarantee 52% of the $355,000 total and has informed the orchestra that the September and October orchestra payrolls will be paid in full.

MSO is seeking community support to help raise another $171,000 to assure the orchestra’s compensation for the canceled November and December 2020 subscription concerts.

All contributions to this effort will directly support the musicians.

An Anonymous Donor has launched the appeal with a $50,000 lead gift. The campaign seeks to raise the additional funds by Nov. 5, 2020.

All contributions to the MSO Musicians' Relief Fund are tax-deductible and will be used for musician compensation.

Donations can be mailed to the Madison Symphony Orchestra, 222 W. Washington Ave., Suite 460, Madison WI, 53703. An online donation form is found at madisonsymphony.org/relief-gift. To contribute gifts of appreciated stock or to discuss other options, contact Jeff Breisach, Manager of Individual Giving, at jbreisach@madisonsymphony.org.