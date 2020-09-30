New Steinem biopic shines light on a sisterhood of activists

One of the many ways director Julie Taymor attempts to wrestle a life of 86 years (and counting) onto the screen in “The Glorias,” the new biopic about Gloria Steinem starring Alicia Vikander and Julianne Moore, is to focus on some of the key women who were partners in her journey to becoming the most visible feminist in America. This sisterhood of figures in the women’s movement includes Florynce Kennedy (Lorraine Toussaint), Dorothy Pitman Hughes (Janelle Monáe), Wilma Mankiller (Kimberly Guerrero), and especially Bella Abzug (Bette Midler), who Steinem describes in an interview as “my teacher and my friend.”