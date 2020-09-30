 Skip to Content

Pelosi and Mnuchin plan last-ditch meeting on virus relief

New
11:50 am National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are making a last-ditch effort to seal a tentative accord on an additional round of COVID-19 relief. Meanwhile, the Democratic-controlled House is moving on a separate track to overrun GOP opposition and pass a $2.2 trillion COVID-19 rescue bill as one of their final acts before leaving Washington to campaign. Mnuchin and Pelosi were scheduled to continue negotiations Wednesday in hopes of a deal. They are aiming for an agreement that would permit another round of $1,200 direct stimulus payments, restore bonus pandemic jobless benefits, speed aid to schools and extend assistance to airlines, restaurants and other struggling businesses.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content