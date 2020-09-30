Prosecutor: 2 officers brutally beat Black man in Alabama

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A prosecutor in Alabama says two white officers brutally beat a Black man five months ago after the victim got into a road-rage incident with the wife of one of the officers. The charges against former Selma police officer Matthew Blaine Till and former Dallas County sheriff’s Deputy John Nicholas Taccone were announced at a news conference Wednesday. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says the two men shot the victim with a stun gun multiple times and assaulted him on April 30 in Selma. The prosecutor says the assault happened after Till’s wife got into the dispute with the victim and called her husband about it.