MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Five people were reportedly hit in a shooting at a funeral home and Milwaukee police are now investigating.

In a tweet Wednesday, the Milwaukee Police Department said that the shooting was in the 4200 block of West Fond du Lac Avenue.

WISN is reporting that five people, two women and three men, suffered unknown injuries.

The shooting was at Serenity Funeral Home and may have had as many as 100 witnesses.