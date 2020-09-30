UPDATE: Janesville’s Roosevelt Elementary to return to in-person classes Monday

UPDATE: After a three-week pivot to online instruction, and following a review of COVID-19 data, Roosevelt Elementary and School District of Janesville leadership has determined that a return to face-to-face instruction in the school building is appropriate.

Roosevelt students will return to their regular schedule with in-school instruction on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

No announcement has been made as of Sept. 29 about Craig High School.

*****************

JANESVILLE (WKOW) --The School District of Janesville announced Sept. 22 it would extend online instruction at two of its schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

District officials said with guidance from Rock County Public Health Department they have decided Roosevelt Elementary School and Craig High School will remain closed to face-to-face instruction through Friday, Oct. 2.

The schools switched to all virtual learning Sept. 16 after several known positive COVID-19 cases were discovered and in order to prevent an outbreak of cases.

Originally, officials said schools would be back to in-person learning Sept. 25 but that was pushed back on Tuesday.

Free school meals are available for curbside pick-up between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.