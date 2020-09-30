Russian man sentenced for LinkedIn, Dropbox data breaches

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Russian man convicted of hacking LinkedIn, Dropbox and now-defunct Formspring and stealing the personal information of more than 100 million customers has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison. Thirty-two-year-old Yevgeniy Nikulin received the sentence Tuesday in San Francisco federal court. Prosecutors said that Nikulin was in Moscow in 2012 when he hacked the computers of the San Francisco Bay Area companies, installed malware, stole employee login credentials and managed to steal customer usernames and passwords that he sold. He was arrested in Prague in 2016, extradited to the U.S. in 2018, and convicted in July.