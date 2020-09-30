Satanic Temple sues company that rejected group’s billboards

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by the Satanic Temple alleges an advertising company unfairly refused to display billboards promoting a ritual offered by the group to help people bypass abortion rules in some states. The group, based in Salem, Massachusetts, announced Wednesday that it sued Lamar Advertising in Arkansas state court for alleged religious discrimination. The Louisiana-based company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Satanic Temple says Lamar refused to display eight billboards in Arkansas and Indiana promoting what it calls its “religious abortion ritual.” The group says people who perform the ritual can claim a religious exemption from certain abortion restrictions of some states.