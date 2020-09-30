Secret grand jury files in Breonna Taylor case to be public

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The public should soon get access to the secret workings of a Kentucky grand jury that brought no charges against police in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. A court in Louisville is expected to release a record of last week’s grand jury proceedings on Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has acknowledged that he recommended that the jury indict just one of the officers, for the wanton endangerment of Taylor’s neighbors. Protesters have demanded more accountability in the case after last week’s announcement. Activists and Taylor’s family have called for the grand jury file to be released.