Secretive, never profitable Palantir makes its market debut

BOSTON (AP) — Seventeen years after it was born with the help of CIA seed money, Palantir Technologies is finally going public. The data-mining outfit long reliant on spies and soldiers has never been profitable and is dogged by ethical objections for assisting in the Trump administration’s deportation crackdown. The company is highly reliant on government contracts and analysts say it may sink or float on its ability to capture a significant chunk of corporate business. Another potential red flag is the conservative longtime Trump ally Peter Thiel, who with other co-founders will maintain voting control of the company as Wednesday’s offering is structured.