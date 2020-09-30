Soccer star Rose Lavelle named UW-Madison’s Winter Commencement speaker

MADISON (WKOW) -- The speaker for UW-Madison's Winter Commencement knows a few things about goals.

The university announced Rose Lavelle, a former UW soccer player and current member of the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT), will deliver the address.

Lavelle helped the USWNT win the 2019 Women's World Cup.

The commencement celebration on December 13 will be virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I know things look a little differently this year and we've all missed out on special experiences, but even though we can't be together in person we can still celebrate all your accomplishments," Lavelle said in a YouTube video announcement. "So with that being said I'm really looking forward to being with you guys in December. On Wisconsin!"