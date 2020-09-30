Spain rebuffs Turkey’s ‘unilateral’ gas search, backs Cyprus

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Spain’s foreign minister says her country rejects Turkey’s unilateral search for energy reserves in the eastern Mediterranean and that negotiations are the proper way to resolve a territorial dispute that has ratcheted up regional tensions. Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya expressed support for fellow European Union member Cyprus as Turkey continues to prospect for gas in waters where the Mediterranean island nation claims exclusive economic rights. Laya had talks with Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday as the leaders of the 27 EU nations prepared to discuss potential sanctions against Turkey at a two-day summit starting Thursday. The dispute over Mediterranean boundaries also triggered a naval standoff between Greece and Turkey this month.