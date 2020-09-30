Spotty shower, cool temp trend continues

MADISON (WKOW) - Prepare for another day of spotty off-and-on showers with cooler than average temperatures, similar to the last couple of days.

We're stuck in a pattern bringing rounds of spotty, scattered showers and surges of cold air to southern Wisconsin.

Our next system will likely push through mid-to-late morning Wednesday, bringing spotty rain showers across the region. There will be enough instability with this system to bring a few rumbles of thunder.

Another shortwave will move through shortly after early Thursday.

This front will feature a little stronger cold air, bringing lows down to the mid-to-upper 30s potentially Friday and Saturday morning. Which brings a potential for patchy frost those mornings.

Wednesday afternoon will be a bit breezy with sustained winds around 10-20 mph, gusting around 30 mph at times.

Temperatures continue to stay below the average through the weekend. Highs will range from the low-to-mid 50s through Sunday.

Next week looks promising for a warm up with highs expected to return to the 60s. It'll likely be a drier and milder stretch of weather.