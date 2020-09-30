Sun Prairie mom shares daughter’s cancer journey to help other families

MADISON (WKOW) -- Childhood cancer takes too many young lives.

Now, a mom from Sun Prairie is doing her part to fight back.

Lori Schultz's daughter, Kristina, was just four years old when she was diagnosed with Philadelphia Chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

"It was going to be very, very difficult to get her into remission and to cure her," said Lori.

Kristina received treatment in Madison and had a bone marrow transplant, but passed away in 2007 at the age of 9.

"The transplant worked, but her little body was very, very beat up by all the chemotherapy, by all the radiation and just by all the treatment."

Now, Lori is a patient advocate for the St. Baldrick's Foundation Stand Up to Cancer (SU2C) Pediatric Cancer Dream Team, which is working to create new therapies for high risk childhood cancers. She also works at the American Family Children's Hospital, sharing her story with other families fighting childhood cancer.

"Having been through that, it really has helped in talking to other patient families at American Family Children's Hospital, because I've gained some credibility, because I've been there."

Lori also helps spread awareness about the clinical trials happening in Madison, funded by the St. Baldrick's Foundation.

"We currently have six trials happening right here in Madison. And I can tell you that we've had 1,900 children who've been treated via the 36 members of the Dream Team trials."

For more information on the work of the St. Baldrick's Foundation-SU2C Pediatric Cancer Dream Team, click here.