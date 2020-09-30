Survey: China’s factory, export activity gain in September

BEIJING (AP) — A survey shows China’s factory activity accelerated in September as the economy gradual recovered from the disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic. A monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the Chinese statistics agency and an industry group rose to 51.5 from August’s 51 on a 100-point scale where numbers above 50 show activity increasing. A measure of new export orders rose to 50.8 from the previous month’s 49.1, its first time in positive territory since the pandemic began. China, where the outbreak began in December, was the first economy to shut down and the first to reopen factories and other businesses in March.