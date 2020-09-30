Teachers’ groups call for move to virtual instruction

Teachers’ groups call for move to virtual instructionNew
MADISON (WKOW) - Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association President Amy Mizialko and Madison Teachers, Inc. President Andy Waity today called for schools to move to virtual instruction statewide.
In a press conference in front of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services building in Madison, the educators called on DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to order all K-12 schools, colleges and universities to move to virtual instruction with no face-to-face instruction until community spread of the COVID-19 virus is contained.
The call for virtual instruction is supported by Racine Educators United President Angelina Cruz, Kenosha Education Association President Tanya Kitts Lewinski and Green Bay Education Association President Justin Delfosse, according to a news release.