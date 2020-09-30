THURSDAY AT 10: Making the most of a pardon

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- It's been almost a year since Gov. Tony Evers issued the first pardons in nearly a decade. One man is making the most of his second chance.

Doyle Sprewer was in one of the first groups of people the governor's pardon advisory board pardoned in fall 2019.

The Milwaukee man has spent the past year working toward his dream that's finally being realized.

"I made a mistake. It was a bone-headed mistake and I paid the price for it, but the beauty is I'm being blessed behind it because I never thought I would have been a probation and parole agent. That wouldn't have even been in my radar," Sprewer told 27 News.

That job in law enforcement would never have been possible without the pardon.

"That was our first success story. We have been working for months on this, so it was very exciting," said Masood Akhtar, who created a program to help people like Sprewer through the process.

