Tokyo trading stops over system failure, China on holiday

TOKYO (AP) — Trading has been suspended on the Tokyo Stock Exchange because of a problem in the system for relaying market information. Most other Asian markets were closed Thursday for national holidays. The Tokyo Stock Exchange said it wasn’t clear when the problem would be fixed and the system would be operating again. Stocks rallied on Wall Street. Prospects for additional support from Congress for the economy helped drive the day’s trading. It was the last day of a strong quarter for the market, where the S&P 500 rallied 8.5% to follow up on its 20% surge in the spring. Continued support from the Federal Reserve helped drive the gains, as the central bank leaned further into the whatever-it-takes approach taken to support markets and the economy.