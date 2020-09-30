Twitter temporarily suspends Hungarian government’s account

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The Hungarian government says its official Twitter account was temporarily suspended and then restored without explanation. Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said Wednesday in a Facebook post that “we have taken the necessary steps and are awaiting an official explanation from Twitter” regarding the status of the government’s @abouthungary account. Kovacs, a staunch defender of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s anti-migrant policies and his “illiberal democracy,” said “it seems that the beautiful new world has finally arrived, in which tech giants are silencing those who hold different opinions that the loopy liberals.” While the account was suspended, the following notice appeared on its feed: “Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter rules.”