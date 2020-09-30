United Way of Dane County holds virtual Women United Breakfast

MADISON (WKOW) -- The United Way of Dane County held its annual Women United Breakfast fundraiser event virtually Wednesday.

The program is centered around Women United's commitment to the academic success of all young people in Dane County, particularly when it comes to racial equity and virtual learning this year.

"We know that coming together in support of education is more important than ever. We know that education is one of the fundamental pieces to breaking the cycle of generational poverty," said Renee Moe, United Way of Dane County's president and CEO.

Fabiola Hamdan was named the 2020 Women United philanthropy award recipient. She's the immigration affairs supervisor at Dane County Human Services.

The award goes to someone who has high achievements in educating, empowering and inspiring women and young girls to be philanthropic leaders in Dane County.

Proceeds of the event benefit United Way's education initiatives. Its goal is to raise $45,000.