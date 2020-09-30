University renaming buildings honoring white supremacists

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (AP) — A state university in Alabama is renaming two buildings that honor former governors who supported white supremacy. News outlets report that trustees from the University of Montevallo voted Tuesday to strip the names of Braxton Bragg Comer and Bibb Graves off academic buildings on campus. Both men served in the early part of the 1900s. The Encyclopedia of Alabama says Comer was considered progressive but worked to maintain systems rooted in the state’s old plantation system. Also a progressive, Graves was a Ku Klux Klan leader. The school began a review during nationwide demonstrations that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.