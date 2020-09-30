UW football starts fall camp

WKOW (MADISON)- The pads are on as UW football started fall camp on Wednesday. Training camp looks a lot different this year than in the past. Head Coach Paul Chryst said there's a different rhythm to camp as players are coming off a summer in which they weren't able to work out the way they are used to. In addition, it has been an adjustment starting practice in the middle of school.

"It's a little bit like a game week as far as when we are practicing and when we are having meetings," Chryst said. "You know one of the great things about a traditional training camp is that's all you're working on. It's all-day football. I feel confident with the guys and our plan."

Quarterback Jack Coan is entering his final year at Wisconsin. Coan is coming off a season in which he completed nearly 70 % of his passes for over 2,700 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. Chryst said he's loved his approach to the season.

"It's very purposeful, and he's been very consistent about it," Chryst said. "I think he has done somethings to help himself improve, and now as we get going with practice, there's nothing like that. You know, he's been around enough, and he cares a ton about this team and how to help lead and help everyone on this team be the best they can be. I think that's a big part of how he views his role."

As for the running back room. Chryst said he plans to lean on Garrett Groshek, Nakia Watson, and Isaac Guerendo after graduating Jonathan Taylor.

"Coach Settle's got a great saying in there and guys have bought into it," Chryst said. "The standard is the standard. We all know what JT brought to this team and to this program, but it can be different, it can look different, the names are different, but that's why they're here, they know they can contribute in a big way."

Wisconsin opens up the season against Illinois on Oct. 24. at Camp Randall.