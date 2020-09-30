UW-Madison student council passes Vote of No Confidence in UWPD

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Associated Students of Madison passed a Vote of No Confidence in the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department at a meeting Tuesday night.

In a news release, the UW-Madison student council said this vote signifies a lack of confidence and trust in the UWPD due to their presence at the protests off campus, failure to comply with the #8cantwaitstandards, and unwillingness to meet all or most of the reforms requested by ASM leaders and students.

"We have given a voice to those who have fought too long to be heard, and I’m looking forward to working with UWPD on how to renew trust between them and students,” said ASM Grant Allocation Chair Samuel Jorudd who originally brought forth the idea.

Read the full press release below:

In addition to the Vote of No Confidence, the Student Council unanimously passed legislation that calls for academic support for students during COVID-19.

27 News reached out to UWPD for comment, we have not heard back.