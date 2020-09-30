Victims committee eyes subpoenas for Boy Scouts records

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The official committee representing survivors of childhood sexual abuse in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy is asking the judge for permission to issue subpoenas for information it claims is being withheld by the organization and its local councils. Committee attorneys say they need to review financial records, troop rosters and insurance policies in order to participate in discussions regarding a possible global resolution of the thousands of sexual abuse claims that drove the Boy Scouts to seek bankruptcy protection. They say the BSA entities have “slow-walked” information on the local councils’ financial assets and stonewalled on the roster requests.