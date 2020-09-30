Video: Hobbled Black woman begged for help in police cruiser

DENVER (AP) — A suburban police agency near Denver is facing more scrutiny for officers’ treatment of Black people after a video emerged showing a woman begging to be lifted up after she fell to the floor in a police cruiser with her hands and feet cuffed behind her. In the police body camera video, the woman says she can’t breathe and at one point calls the officer “master” as she pleads with him. The Aurora police officer was fired and is fighting to win his job back. Aurora police previously came under scrutiny following the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man confronted by police after someone reported him as suspicious.