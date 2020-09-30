WATCH: UW-Madison political expert breaks down first presidential debate

MADISON (WKOW) -- The first presidential debate of 2020 was unlike any other. During a time where the candidates lay out their plans for major issues facing the country, viewers and voters expressed on social media that it was hard to get a sense of what their messages were.

Mike Wagner, a journalism and mass communications professor at UW-Madison, joined the Wake Up Wisconsin team Wednesday morning to take a closer look at some of the night's biggest moments.

Check out the video attached to this story for the full interview with Wagner, Nick Buffo, and Rebecca Ribley.