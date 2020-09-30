WKOW earns 3 regional Emmy nominations

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- Regional Emmy nominations were announced Wednesday by the Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

WKOW received three nominations, two for best evening newscast and one for best morning newscast.

The first for Evening Newscast was for a 10 p.m. newscast covering of the Molson-Coors shooting in Milwaukee on Feb. 26 where an employee killed five co-workers before turning the gun on himself.

The newscast featured live coverage from the breaking news scene in Milwaukee.

The second nomination for Evening Newscast was for 6 p.m. weekend coverage of Madison's protest and unrest in late May. The extended news coverage included live reports on-air throughout most of the evening.

The third nomination was for Best Morning Newscast on Wake Up Wisconsin-Weekend, a state-wide morning show for continuing coverage of the unrest in Madison.

"These are great nominations because they recognize work done by the entire team," said News Director Ed Reams.

The 62nd Annual Chicago Midwest Emmy Awards Gala will be a virtual event held in mid-November.

For a full list of Regional Emmy nominations, click here.