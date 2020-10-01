‘A critical juncture’: Dane County surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County has recorded over 10,000 COVID-19 cases.

The county passed the bleak milestone Wednesday, according to numbers from Public Health Madison & Dane County. The agency updates its online dashboard of pandemic-related statistics every day at 9:30 a.m.

"As the seasons change and this pandemic stubbornly persists, it's important we resist the urges of complacency," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a written statement. "We are all tired and frustrated, but our fight against this aggressive, relentless virus is now reaching a critical juncture."

While the number of people hospitalized with the disease has risen both in Dane County and statewide, the percentage of tests that return with positive results has fallen precipitously since its high in early September.

As of Thursday morning, Dane County has confirmed 10,099 COVID-19 cases through testing since the county's first case in February.

"If we act with a continued sense of shared sacrifice, we can reduce needless human suffering," Parisi said.