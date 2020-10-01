AP sources: Biden shatters fundraising records in September

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has again shattered fundraising records, topping his already gargantuan August cash haul during the month of September. That’s according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to reveal internal details. An exact total for the month is not yet clear. But both people said he surpassed the $365 million raised last month through his joint fundraising effort with the Democratic National Committee. Biden’s rampant success raising money speaks to the enthusiasm among Democratic donors to oust President Donald Trump from office.