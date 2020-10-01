Biden poised to launch in-person canvassing in key states

NEW YORK (AP) — After months of avoiding direct contact with voters because of the pandemic, Joe Biden’s campaign has decided to resume in-person canvassing efforts across several battleground states in the coming days. The decision comes amid growing concern from Democratic officials on the ground in key states who feared that Biden was ceding a significant strategic advantage to President Donald Trump and his Republican allies, who have been aggressively courting voters at their doorsteps for months. Biden campaign officials detailed the new effort for The Associated Press. The Democrat’s campaign this weekend will dispatch several hundred newly trained volunteers to engage voters across Nevada, Michigan, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.