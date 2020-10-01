Biden, Trump snipe from road and rails after debate chaos

PITTSBURGH (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden kept up their debate-stage clash from the road and the rails as they competed for working-class voters in the Midwest. Meanwhile, elected officials in both parties — and even the debate commission — dealt with the most chaotic presidential faceoff in memory. The Tuesday night affair raised fresh questions about Trump’s continued reluctance to condemn white supremacy, his efforts to undermine the legitimacy of the election and his unwillingness to respect debate ground rules his campaign had agreed to. The Commission on Presidential Debates promised “additional structure” for future debates “to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”