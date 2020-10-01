Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Doctors recommend getting screened despite COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thursday marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and doctors want to encourage people to get their mammograms even during the pandemic.

Dr. Lee Wilke of UW Health Breast Center says a recent study found an estimated increase in breast cancer deaths due to lack of screening.

"I will confess that mammography is a bit of a contact sport, so there is not a lot of social distancing," she said.

In spite of this, she reassures that hospitals and outlying screening centers are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of their patients. These measures include staff wearing face masks and face shields, as well as extra time and cleaning between screenings.

"We're very concerned that without screening we're going to see an increase in mortality over the next 10 years because of this six month period," said Dr. Wilke.

People at higher risk for breast cancer include those with family history or those showing symptoms. Dr. Wilke also warned of another surprising risk factor brought on by the pandemic.

"It's super important to recognize that excess alcohol, which seems to be happening during COVID, may not be a good thing, especially for those with elevated risk of breast cancer," she said.

Alcohol affects estrogen levels, according to Dr. Wilke, which may in turn increase the risk of breast cancer.