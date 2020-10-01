Canada police ease pandemic restrictions on bearded officers

OTTAWA (AP) — Canada’s national police force has eased restrictions that prevented bearded officers, including some Sikh and Muslim members, from front-line policing duties during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some RCMP officers had been assigned to desk duty in recent months because of difficulties with properly fitting a mask over religiously mandated facial hair. The World Sikh Organization of Canada had pressed the federal government to find a solution. Gail Johnson, the RCMP’s chief human resources officer, said in a statement Thursday that affected members across the country may return to operational duties, with a mask, under certain circumstances.