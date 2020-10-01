Chloe holds an immersive Paris Fashion Week show

PARIS (AP) — Chloe took over the esplanade of the Palais de Tokyo on Thursday for an immersive runway show that used huge plasma screens to broadcast the collection live as models wove in between guests. Paris, like Milan before it, is undertaking an unusual fashion season for spring-summer 2021. For its nine-day duration, the calendar is flitting between some 16 in-person, ready-to-wear runway collections, with masked guests, celebrities and editors in seated rows, around 20 in-person presentations, and several dozen completely digital shows streamed online with promotional videos.