Court: Amazon not liable in teen’s powdered caffeine death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that retail giant Amazon is not liable in the 2014 death of a high school senior who ingested powdered caffeine. The case examined whether Amazon should be held responsible under Ohio product liability law since it was the company that shipped the product. Records show 18-year-old Logan Stiner got the product from a friend who found it on Amazon. Attorneys for Stiner’s father said the company was not a “neutral platform” in the powder’s sale but played an “indispensable role” in its sale. Amazon said the company doesn’t meet the definition of a supplier under Ohio law.