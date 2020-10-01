Dane County COVID-19 cases not connected UW-Madison nearly triple

City of Madison leaders hold press conference Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and other city leaders are holding a press conference about issues facing the community like the election and the coronavirus pandemic. https://wkow.com/ Posted by WKOW 27 on Thursday, October 1, 2020

MADISON (WKOW) -- COVID-19 cases in Dane County that are not related to the UW-Madison campus have almost tripled over the past month.

At the beginning of September, the two-week average of new COVID-19 tests to return positive in Dane County (excluding the UW campus which was reporting a spike in cases at the time) was 32. As of now, that figure has risen to 90 cases per day on average.

Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County Janel Heinrich shared the new statistics at a press conference Thursday morning.

The concerning rise comes even as total new cases in the county falls, mostly because UW-Madison is now reporting many fewer cases than it was a few weeks ago.

Still, the average number of new cases in Dane County remains above previous peaks in July and March.

Heinrich also noted that 18 to 22-year-olds now make up a smaller share of COVID-19 cases than they did a few weeks ago. The age group now accounts for 45 percent of all cases.

Public health has noted a 28 percent increase in cases among other age groups.

Heinrich called the disease's spread in Dane County "concerning." She said contact tracers have found that at least some of those infected recently had not been wearing masks and others attended gatherings.

Dane County surpassed 10,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases since the first was detected in February.