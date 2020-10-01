Dane County focuses on COVID-19, human services, equity, and conservation in 2021 budget

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Executive Joe Parisi introduced his 2021 budget proposal on Thursday, which includes plans to address negative impacts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, human services, equity, renewable energy, and conservation efforts.

“Our shared sense of community and willingness to do whatever it takes to help one another is prevailing as we navigate this unrivaled time,” Parisi said at a news conference.

To date, Dane County has yet to experience a major COVID-19 outbreak in a homeless shelter setting, but with colder months ahead the risk of infection will increase, according to a news release from the county executive's office.

The 2021 budget includes $9 million to ensure those who face homelessness will continue to have hotel rooms for safe respite. These dollars should allow Dane County to keep homeless individuals in a safe environment through June of 2021. As of late September, Dane County had over 360 people housed in area hotels. Since the pandemic response started over six months ago, 77 households have transitioned from hotels and shelter into permanent housing.

To help small businesses, Parisi is including $50,000 in his budget for the regional economic development entity MadRep to assist with COVID-19 business recovery. It will survey local businesses on needs as the pandemic evolves and use that information to inform business retention and start-up work. The organization is applying to the state for $10 million in revolving loan dollars.

Parisi is also including $500,000 in his budget to partner with the organization “Restoring Roots” on a new multi-unit development to provide stable housing and recovery services to those who struggle with addiction. Long term housing with wraparound services like job training and other life skills offer a path back to those who find themselves in the long, dark hallways that come with addiction. .

In conjunction with the County Board of Supervisors, County Executive Parisi is including $300,000 to study the feasibility of developing a Behavioral Health Triage and Restoration Center, which he says will continue reforming the criminal justice system, reducing recidivism, and in turn the jail population.

This spring, Dane County moved to adopt remote work policies and procedures so those in its workforce who could work outside the office had the ability to do so. While originally done to help promote social distancing, these strategies also help reduce climate emissions and potentially avoid recurring capital expenditures to expand county office buildings. Parisi is including $150,000 in his 2021 budget to evaluate the feasibility and benefits of longer-term remote work assignments and, in turn, develop a comprehensive plan for the county’s space needs moving forward. He is also including $2.5 million in the Department of Administration budget so Dane County can continue to meet time sensitive needs related to the pandemic. These dollars will allow the county to acquire personal protective equipment and cover the ongoing expenses associated with contact tracing and testing.

Parisi is including $1 million in the 2021 budget so the Badger Prairie Health Care Center can complete construction on a new isolation room in the event a resident of the facility should test positive for COVID-19. CARES funding will cover the ongoing initial design work for this project to convert Badger Prairie’s therapy gym into a COVID-19 care area. That space has the infrastructure needed to serve as an isolated specialty care area for residents and help keep employees separated from the rest of the nursing home staff and residents, consistent with CDC guidelines.

On so many occasions in recent years with flooding, tornadoes, and other unpredictable events with wide scale community impact, Dane County Emergency Management has served the community capably and professionally. Prior to the pandemic, Dane County acquired a former Fitchburg Fire Station to be the new home of its Emergency Management offices. County staff worked with a design firm this year to determine what modifications are needed for the building to allow the Emergency Management team to develop a state-of-the-art Emergency Operations Center. Parisi is including $4.4 million in this budget for the needed upgrades to the new home of Dane County Emergency Management.

Other highlights and new programs featured in the County Executive’s 2021 budget include:

Human Services

One year ago, Dane County set out on its latest venture—development of a brand-new Behavioral Health Resource Center (BHRC). Designed to address the difficulty in navigating behavioral and mental health care, this brand new, fully county operated and funded Center is now only weeks away from beginning operations. County Executive Parisi’s 2021 budget includes over $900,000 to cover the full cost of staffing this facility with clinically licensed behavioral health resource specialists, case managers, and a peer support specialist.

County Executive Parisi is including $6 million in his budget for the 2021 Dane County Affordable Housing Fund. This will help build new housing projects across the county, including the City of Madison. This budget maintains the county’s rent assistance efforts through Joining Forces for Families.

This budget also works to protect those who struggle with homelessness. Privately led efforts have sprung up in the past year about how to best address this need as a community. Dane County will partner in this work and serve as the primary capital contributor for purchasing the property and subsequent redevelopment for the most appropriate entity that steps forward ready and able to operate a new night shelter. A $3 million county grant awaits the best partnership that comes together to meet this need in our community.

County Executive Parisi’s 2021 Human Services budget totals $239,497,599. Similar to years past, this comprises the largest share—almost half—the total of the entire county budget.

Equity & Access to Opportunity

Parisi’s 2021 budget expands on Dane County’s conservation and job skills training work with Operation Fresh Start (OFS), infusing more direct investment into workforce development and job training. $50,000 is being included in the budget as part of a partnership to create a new “conservation graduate” crew that will work across the community, readying them for potential careers with Dane County Parks and other forestry, landscaping, agriculture, and conservation related employment fields. This new $200,000 project teams money from Dane County, City of Madison, Groundswell Conservancy, and Madison Audubon Society.

County Executive Parisi is putting $2 million in his upcoming 2021 budget to help the Urban League of Greater Madison purchase a site for an economic development hub along the South Park Street corridor dedicated to supporting minority-owned businesses. The project will be modeled after the Sherman Phoenix project in Milwaukee, an entrepreneurial hub in the Sherman Park neighborhood providing high-quality commercial space and support for small businesses.

Climate & Renewable Energy

The 2021 budget converts more of Dane County’s Highway Department fleet of diesel burning trucks into those that run on compressed natural gas.

Dane County’s airport solar project is on track to being online in the coming weeks, generating enough electricity to power 1,700 homes. The renewable electricity from this new project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in an amount equivalent to the emissions produced by over 5,000 cars or the burning of 14,000 tons of coal per year. The 9-megawatt project is set to be fully operational in mid-December.

Dane County is actively working to complete plans to convert over 100 acres of county land into a new large-scale solar development. The county will lease land for this project next to its East District Campus (across from the landfill) in the Town of Cottage Grove and then acquire renewable energy credits from this new solar field. The project is expected to generate 14 megawatts of electricity—enough energy to power 2,650 homes.

Conservation & Water Quality

County Executive Parisi’s 2021 budget includes $6.5 million for construction of the second phase of the Lower Yahara River Trail from Fish Camp County Park to Lake Kegonsa State Park. Plans and permits for this next phase of the Lower Yahara River Trail are on track to be done by spring, with construction bids slated for release later next year.

Another trail project the county continues to make progress on is the North Mendota Trail project adjacent to Highway M near Waunakee and Westport. To date, Dane County has invested over $1.3 million for the planning and development of a segment of the trail between Highway M and Woodland Drive and Governor Nelson State Park. Parisi’s 2021 budget includes $350,000 to continue development of the trail through Governor Nelson State Park and funds to plan for a future trail connection that eventually leads to Mendota County Park.

County Executive Parisi is including $1.75 million to expand the Continuous Cover Program. The program helps to preserve lands from the ongoing pressures of development, reduce run-off, and mitigate the effects of climate change.

The Yahara Chain of Lakes Sediment Removal Project started this summer and is designed to improve flow—moving rainwater that currently sits in the lakes for weeks through at a steadier clip. There is over $6 million in the budget, including $2.5 million in new money, for this work to stay on track next year.

Dane County learned of the virtues of sediment removal for flood mitigation because of its experience with “Suck the Muck,” which continues to remove phosphorus from river and stream beds that feed into area lakes. Sediment removal was completed this summer along a nearly one-mile stretch of Token Creek, where 20,000 tons of phosphorus-laden sediment was removed. Parisi is including over $9.1 million in his budget to keep this initiative going in 2021.

Dane County continued its legacy of preserving lands by protecting close to 600 more acres in 2020. Dollars being put into conservation have the dual benefit of preserving the finite resource of land and the opportunity to improve water quality and recreational access. With this in mind, $4 million will go to Dane County’s Conservation Fund and $1 million will go to its Flood Risk Reduction Fund in 2021.

A comprehensive list of outdoor projects and water quality initiatives being funded in County Executive’s 2021 budget was announced earlier this week and can be found HERE.

2021 Budget by the Numbers

Sales tax collections are on track to end the year down almost $12 million. Additional revenues that county departments like the Henry Vilas Zoo, Alliant Energy Center, and those collected by the Dane County Treasurer’s Office have all declined this year—a direct result of the economic fallout from COVID-19. All of it adds up to millions in fewer dollars for county services. The budget offsets these short-term losses through use of Dane County’s rainy day fund. .

The 2021 operating budget totals $615,541,049. The capital budget is $71,649,300. The budget includes a levy increase of 4.09%, increasing taxes on the average home by $30.18.