De Croo sworn in as Belgian premier, rushes to EU summit

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s new 7-party government under Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has promised to do “whatever it takes” to overcome the coronavirus crisis, including spending enough to ensure the country’s rattled population overcomes the pandemic’s devastating economic impact. The new government emerged after nearly a year and a half of complex negotiations among parties divided along linguistic as well as political lines. Even though De Croo succeeded a woman — Sophie Wilmes — his team of 20 ministers and state secretaries is the first in Belgian history to have gender parity. After taking the oath Thursday in front of Belgian King Philippe, De Croo addressed the national legislature. He then headed off to his first EU summit, a short walk away.